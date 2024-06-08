GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Operation Breakthrough for flood mitigation near High Court Junction set to get technical sanction

Published - June 08, 2024 01:01 am IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen

The much-delayed technical sanction for revamping connection drains worth ₹4.50 crore included in the fourth phase of Operation Breakthrough to mitigate flooding near High Court Junction is likely to be accorded this month, clearing the way for initiating steps for tendering the work.

This was after the Disaster Management department reconstituted a sub-committee for giving technical sanction for all works worth above ₹1-crore through an order dated May 23. The sub-committee is chaired by the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation department, with the Chief Engineer of the Public Works department/Local Self-Government department, and the finance officer of the Disaster Management department as members, and the joint secretary of the Disaster Management department as the convenor.

The project proposes to set up a network of proper drainages and stormwater inlets in eight months to ensure proper flow of water and immediate drainage. The bed slopes are designed to facilitate smooth drainage of water to the Managalavanam canal and eventually to the backwaters. This is also supposed to ease the flood load of M.G. Road.

An inlet chamber for cross drain at road level for collecting and clearing out water to the main drain has been proposed. A pre-cast chamber will also be provided at an interval of 10 metres.

The project was conceived after the drains were found to be of small cross-sections with insufficient bed slopes and inadequate inlet structures. This delayed the entry of stormwater into the drains, which obstructed the flow of water to main streams was causing floods.

The District Collector had accorded administrative sanction (AS) for the project on July 11, 2023. However, it had been pending with the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration, without being granted technical sanction since September 8, 2023. On April 19 this year, the Additional Chief Secretary had written to the Collector inquiring about reallocation funds as the work was not done during the 2023-24 financial year as per the AS, and asked to give a revised proposal.

Sources said it would no longer be needed as the technical sub-committee has been reconstituted. The execution of the project, however, faced logistical challenges since the existing drains with cover slabs around the High Court building are being used as walkway. Besides, the work has to be done near busy roads.

Since Mangalavanam is a declared bird sanctuary, works may require clearance from the Forest department. The poor soil condition and high groundwater level also pose hurdles.

Kochi / flood / local authority

