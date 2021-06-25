Operation Breakthrough: delay in commencing work irks HC

KOCHI

25 June 2021 20:05 IST

District Collector ordered to clear pending bills of contractors

The Kerala High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay in commencing the third phase of works under Operation Breakthrough, including the cleaning-up of the Perandoor canal in Kochi.

Hearing a case pertaining to flooding in the city, Justice Devan Ramachandran took note of a report filed by the District Collector on the delay in starting the third phase of Operation Breakthrough and observed that the primary reason for the delay was that no contractor had responded to the tender notification for the proposed works. This was owing to the fact that contractors’ bills pertaining to completed projects had not been paid.

The court, therefore, directed the District Collector to ensure that the bills for completed works under Phase-II of Operation Breakthrough were processed with the concurrence of the finance wing of the Operation Breakthrough team without waiting for the permission of the Chief Technical Examiner of the State government.

The court also directed the Southern Railway to initiate steps for reconstructing culverts under the railway line between the CBI quarters and Kammattipadam and asked the Kochi Corporation to clean up the stretch with the assistance of the railway authorities.

It ordered the corporation to ensure that the stretch between the Reserve Bank quarters and Bhaskareeyam at Kaloor was cleaned. The court further directed the civic body to file a report on works being undertaken with respect to monsoon preparedness, including cleaning of stormwater drains.

The High Court asked the State government to inform it of the action taken by the Irrigation Department to remove the temporary bund set up at Vaduthala which obstructed the flow of water in the Periyar.