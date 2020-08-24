Opening of flyovers only in October

KOCHI

24 August 2020 22:33 IST

Delay in release of funds, lockdown, and shortage of labour hampered work

The six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor are unlikely to meet the revised deadline of September 30, since applying mastic asphalt over their surface needs at least a fortnight’s dry spell, sources associated with their construction said.

PWD Secretary Dinesh Arora said that officials and contractors were issued the revised deadline of September 30 over a month ago in order to throw open the two structures at the earliest.

As per the initial schedule of the PWD (NH wing), the Vyttila flyover was to be opened to traffic in May 2019 and the Kundannoor flyover in March 2020. While a slew of factors, including delay in obtaining funds and the COVID-19 lockdown delayed construction of the Vyttila structure, redesign of the Aroor side approach road, the lockdown and non-availability of adequate number of workers affected the progress of the Kundannoor flyover, sources said.

The approaches to the two flyovers will be paved using bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC), while mastic asphalt will be applied over the concrete surface.

Unlike BMBC, applying mastic asphalt is very labour-intensive. Moreover, any rain will wash away the entire work done. Furthermore, bitumen has to be heated at 200 degree centigrade and the material will burst if there is rainfall, endangering the safety of workers. The PWD decided to do mastic asphalt coating over the concrete to ensure longevity of the tarred surface, officials said.

Tarring

In Vyttila, work on the Aroor side is more or less over. “We hope to complete filling the approach portion on the Palarivattom side this week. Tarring will follow. The flyover will, in all probability, be ready in October, if rain does not play spoilsport. As for service roads, tile paving on the service road on the Thripunithura side is over, while dense bituminous macadam (DBM) work is under way on the western side,” they said.

In Kundannoor, tarring of the approach portions will be ready this week, while painting of a pair of spans and crash barrier will follow suit.