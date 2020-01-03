‘Open Space Street’ event at Jos Jn.

Cochin Smart Missions Limited (CSML), as part of its smart city plan, will host a series of events to promote walkability and safe streets in the city.

On Saturday 5.30 p.m, CSML jointly with Kochi Corporation will organise an event on the theme ‘Open Street – an event to promote safe and inclusive pedestrian-friendly streets’, at Jos Junction. It will be attended by people from different walks of life, including personalities from the field of culture.

CSML aims to make Kochi a connected, accessible, safe and liveable city. To achieve this objective, CSML is implementing projects like safer roads, dedicated pedestrian pathways/walkways, open plazas and squares etc.

CSML has developed an open plaza at Jos Junction to enable interaction between people. The ‘Open Space Street’ event will be hosted at the plaza, with a music concert by PERFUME BAND. The event will be open to the public. Among the aims is to encourage people to opt for public transport systems like Kochi Metro, says press release.