Open burning of municipal solid waste poses health and environmental risks: experts

March 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Open burning of waste continues unchecked across the State. It remains a major source of unintentional persistent organic pollutants (U-POPs), such as polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDDs), polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDFs)

The Hindu Bureau

The health and environment risks caused by open burning of municipal solid waste have come to the fore again in the wake of the massive fire at Brahmapuram dump site on March 2.

Despite the high risks, the open burning of waste continues unchecked in open places, backyards and along the roadside across the State, according to experts who carried out scientific studies to analyse the health and environmental risks of open waste burning.

“People have a general belief that small-scale burning of waste in the open poses lesser risk when compared to emissions from major fire incidents as reported from the Brahmapuram dump site. However, it is more dangerous than the burning of waste in landfills,” according to Ajit Haridas, former Chairman of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

Studies on risk of exposure to humans from open burning of municipal solid waste in streets and dumping yard fire breakouts by scientists at the Environment Technology Division of the CSIR-National Institute of Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, had warned in 2021 that open burning of municipal solid waste remained a major source of unintentional persistent organic pollutants (U-POPs) such as polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDDs), polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDFs) and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) (commonly called dioxin-like POPs or dl-POPs).

Thiruvananthapuram study

An analysis of open burning of municipal solid waste carried out three locations in Thiruvananthapuram, including Pettah, Thakaraparambu and Attakulangara, had found that garbage littering on streets and burning were found to pose more threats to human health than dumping yard fires due to their episodic nature, higher exposure probability (closeness to settlements and public places) and ground-level emissions resulting in minimum dispersive dilutions.

Though the unit quantity of waste disposed of is less, such incidents occur routinely in several parts of a city and hence the annual cumulative emission will be much higher, it said.

