Ooru Aasha: 19 women to be trained in healthcare

As part of a soon-to-be-launched healthcare programme , Ooru Aasha, for people of adivasi villages in the State, 19 women in Kothamangalam taluk have been given training in administering basic health services.

In its first phase, the programme, Ooru Aasha, aims to provide healthcare to 16 adivasi villages in Kothamangalam. The people of each village selected women from among themselves who were trained as healthcare workers. Training of the 19 chosen workers has already been completed, said Antony John, MLA, Kothamangalam.

The villages will be equipped with first-aid facilities, wheelchairs, and medicines as part of the programme, which will be inaugurated on August 4 at the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.