Oommen Chandy’s political life marked by compassion, says V.D. Satheesan

August 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The nearly five-and-a-half-decade-long political life of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was marked by compassion, said Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan.

Speaking at a commemorative meeting organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in Kochi on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said Chandy left an impression on the people of Kerala. People are turning up to pay homage for the departed leader even weeks after his death. Hundreds waited patiently for hours to pay their last respects to him when his body was taken for the funeral. Chandy had introduced a large number of welfare schemes which brought qualitative changes in the lives of hundreds of people, he said.

Literary critic M.K. Sanoo, Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar George Alencherry, Bishop Joseph Kariyil, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham district president Ali Darimi and CPI leader P. Raju were among those who attended. DCC secretary Xavier Thayankari moved the condolence resolution.

