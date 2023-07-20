Oommen Chandy was committed to secularism, religious harmony, says KCBC

July 20, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was committed to the ideals of secularism and religious harmony. He had respect for all and strove continually to cooperate and think beyond differences, said the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) here in a condolence message on Tuesday.

The memory of the late Chief Minister will linger in the hearts of the people of Kerala for his contributions as a representative of the people for over five decades as a popular and much-loved political and social activist.

As a political leader, he will be remembered also for the mass contact programmes he organised as Chief Minister. He was able to touch the hearts of lakhs of people, get to know their problems, and solve them through contact programmes, the bishops said in a statement here. The bishops joined the sorrow of the people of the State and, particularly, the family members of the late Chief Minister.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Jacobite Church in India, expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the former Chief Minister. The late Mr. Chandy was able to make a great impression of his own on the course of the progress of the State, the Catholicos said in a statement here. The late Chief Minister always followed his calling to work among the people with kindness and generosity. He occupied the centre stage in Kerala politics and found a niche for himself in the hearts of the people.

The Catholicos recalled that the late Chief Minister had, along with his family, visited and sought the blessings of the Patriarch on his apostolic visit to the State. As a man committed to the ideals of democracy, Oommen Chandy’s passing is a big loss to Indian democracy, the Catholicos added.

Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal of the Latin Catholic Church said Oommen Chandy was a great leader of the people and possessed a great personality. He paid attention to the problems of the poor and the marginalised. He had fire in his heart and wings on his feet to work for the progress of the State.

Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry said in his condolence message that the passing of Oommen Chandy was a cause for great sorrow. He created a deep impression on the minds of the people as Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and member of the State legislature. He loved the people of Kerala. He was a leader with great integrity and magnanimity. He tackled what appeared to be intractable problems, elicited cooperation from leaders of opposing political parties and never bore a grudge against anyone. The people of Kerala will keep alive his memory, the Cardinal added.