Onus on CM to come up with clarification: Satheesan

May 07, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Kochi

The Opposition has released relevant and incriminating documents related to the AI camera deal in the public domain, says Leader of the Opposition

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come up with answers to the questions raised by the Opposition in the AI camera deal, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the Chief Minister was evading answers to the specific questions raised by the Opposition. He was running for cover when confronted with specific questions. His attempts to defend corruption by stating that the Opposition was creating a smokescreen would not hold water. If the Opposition was trying to put the government under a shadow of a doubt, he had the responsibility to come up with a clarification, Mr. Satheesan said.

The AI camera deal was an attempt to help the relatives of those in power make a profit of ₹100 crore. The government could not come up with a clarification as the Opposition had released relevant and incriminating documents related to the deal in the public domain, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said fines for traffic violations should be imposed only after completely repairing the roads and making them motorable.

