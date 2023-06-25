Only uniform mass in minor seminaries, says Thazhath

June 25, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Mar Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro Malabar Church, has issued a decree ordering rectors of minor seminaries to celebrate only the synodal Mass in the uniform mode. The order was issued on June 23.

The archbishop ordered priests at the minor seminaries not willing to celebrate the uniform Mass to report to him within 10 days so that they could be relieved of their duties and posted elsewhere. The apostolic administrator said the rectors in charge of the administration of minor seminaries, vice-rectors, and spiritual directors were to follow the order.

The archbishop told those in charge of minor seminaries: “You are hereby paternally exhorted to be model to the seminarians by your example following the laws of the Church.”

The apostolic administrator claimed that the uniform Mass was approved by the synod of bishops of the Church and had also the approval of the Holy See and Pope Francis.

Protest

Meanwhile, the diktat from the apostolic administrator on Thursday sanctioning only unified Mass at the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral triggered the first wave of protest here on Sunday with delegates from parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese burning the decree in public.

The protest was organised on a zonal basis, said Riju Kanjukkaran of Alamaya Munnettam, a forum of lay people favouring the current practice of the celebrant facing the congregation throughout the Mass against the synodal diktat. The forum also said that there would be a massive protest prayer meeting in front of the basilica on July 2 by delegates from all parishes under the archdiocese.