Only Rahul can take on Modi, says Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was capable of foiling the communal designs and corruption bids of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

“Only he can take on Narendra Modi. The brilliant show of the Congress in the Gujarat Assembly polls is indicative of Rahul Gandhi’s and Congress’s inherent strength,” Mr. Chenithala said while inaugurating the founding day of the party at the Town Hall here.

He said the speciality of this founding day was that the oldest party in India got its youngest president. “What the country is witnessing now only underscores the importance of Congress. The statement of Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde that the word ‘secular’ should be excised from the Constitution only reveals the hidden agenda of the BJP. It was Indira Gandhi who had incorporated the word in the Constitution.”

Mr. Chennithala also attacked the CPI(M)-led Left government in the State, maintaining that it failed on all fronts.