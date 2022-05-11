Only one stand-alone sedition case in State

SC order on Section 124A to impact Malappuram Government College poster case

SC order on Section 124A to impact Malappuram Government College poster case

The investigation in the Malappuram Government College poster case, the only stand-alone sedition case booked in Kerala in recent times, will be put on hold following the landmark Supreme Court order on sedition.

Barring the Malappuram case, the controversial provision of law was sparingly invoked as a self-standing offence in the State.

However, the Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the offence, was invoked along with the provisions of the Indian Penal Code in around 40 cases in the State. The contentious Section was invoked mostly in cases involving other serious offences booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), according to State police.

The case

The Malappuram case pertains to two students of the college pasting posters on the campus seeking independence for Kashmir and Manipur.

Rinshad and Muhammed Haris, two students of the college, were arrested by the Malappuram police in 2019 for pasting the posters. The two accused were later released on bail.

The Malappuram police, which had completed the investigation in the case, had sent the files to the State government for approval for filing the chargesheet. Further steps in the case will be taken as instructed by the State government, said police officials.

Sedition charges

The offence of sedition, according to judicial sources, often borders with other offences scheduled under UAPA as both involve the challenge to the sovereignty and integrity of the republic. Terrorist organisations, namely Maoists and Islamic State, do not recognise the sovereignty and integrity of the country and engage themselves in waging war against the country, pointed out judicial sources.

When an offence is perpetrated against the sovereignty of the country, the law enforcement agencies tend to invoke the provision of Sedition along with other offences, they pointed out.

In cases where the offence of sedition has been invoked along with other penal provisions, the charge related to sedition will be kept in abeyance following the apex court order.

The adjudication on other sections of laws shall proceed if the trial courts are of the opinion that such measures will not undermine any of the legal rights of the accused. The decision to proceed with the adjudication in other charges in such cases has been left to the discretion of the trial courts, pointed out judicial sources.

The Indian Lawyers Congress has offered free legal aid to seek compensation for innocent people who were jailed for sedition, said its president T. Asaf Ali.