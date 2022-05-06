Only five KSRTC buses operate services in Ernakulam district

John L. Paul May 06, 2022 12:14 IST

All services from Ernakulam depot - including Superfast and inter-State buses, were affected as only two drivers turned up for duty

KSRTC buses parked at the KSRTC Ernakulam bus stand following the Friday strike by KSRTC unions | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

All services from Ernakulam depot - including Superfast and inter-State buses, were affected as only two drivers turned up for duty

Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the nine KSRTC bus depots in Ernakulam district on Friday, following the strike. Only five bus services – four ordinary and a fast-passenger operated trips in the entire district on the day. They include three in Angamaly and one each in Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, a senior KSRTC official said. All services from Ernakulam depot - including Superfast and inter-State buses, were affected as only two drivers turned up for duty. Even members of the CITU-affiliated union – which was not participating in the strike, kept away from duty on the day, he added. Private buses and Kochi Metro recorded above normal footfall on the day, as passengers shifted to these modes of commute.



Our code of editorial values