Only 12 buildings near Perandoor, Edappally canals have proper sewage treatment plants

March 03, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - KOCHI

Only 12 residential apartments/commercial establishments located close to Perandoor and Edappally canals have proper sewage treatment plants (STPs) functioning with the consent of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The non-compliance with environmental norms has been highlighted in the updated status report on a suo moto case registered by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal following a report titled ‘Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally Canals’ published in The Hindu on January 28, 2021.

Of the 94 residential apartments and commercial establishments inspected by the health wing of the Kochi Corporation and the board, only 12 have valid consent to operate STPs as per norms prescribed by enforcement agencies. As many as 50 residential apartments and commercial establishments had failed to set up STPs, while 22 had set up the plants but did not have the consent to operate them.

The PCB report said that most of the apartments/buildings, which lacked STPs and the consent of the board to operate them, were built before 2006. They were provided with conventional septic tanks and soak pit system. They were disposing of septage in tanker lorries but did not have the mechanism to ensure that the septage reached STPs, it said.

The tribunal had pulled up the authorities in January saying that no concrete steps had been taken to check the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into canals.