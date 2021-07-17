Online theatre camp from July 23 to 29

An international online theatre camp, organised as part of P.M. Taj commemoration, will be held from July 23 to 29. Abhilash Pillai, Aliyar Ali, Amit Parameshwaran, Maneesh Pachiyaru, Athul Vijayakumar, and Jiji K. Mathew are the resource persons for the camp, while Abeesh Sasidharan is the director. Interested persons of 20-30 age group shall fill in a google form before July 19 to join. For details, email to pmtajanusmaranasamithi@gmail.com or call 9447276505, a press release said.
