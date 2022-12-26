Online survey to assess quality of service by Kumbalangi panchayat in Ernakulam

December 26, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Kumbalangi panchayat has launched an online survey to assess the quality of service offered by it through council members. The basic question is whether a service-seeker is satisfied with the services offered and the way complaints are addressed, said panchayat president Leeja Thomas Babu on Monday.

The questions being asked to a service -seeker include “how do you assess the working of the panchayat front office and which is the first place for a person to redress her or his grievance.” The complementary questions include “how the front office behaves.” The online questionnaire asks six questions regarding the services as well as information on those who participated in the survey.

Ms. Babu said the questionnaire, when answered, would help improve the services of the various departments, including the front office. The questions will also elicit answers on how panchayat employees provide services. Information on whether the service-seeker participates in grama sabhas is also being elicited through the online survey.

She pointed out that the outcome of the online survey would help the panchayat improve its services, besides making it a friendly entity offering services in a time-bound manner. The views obtained through the survey at the ward level will be examined to form an opinion of the panchayat, Ms. Babu said.