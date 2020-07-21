Online sessions on mental health for students

Yellow Club, an organisation started by the online story sharing platform ‘Humans of Kerala’, will conduct sessions on mental health for Class XII students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kadavanthra.
The sessions would be handled by mental health practitioners who would focus on emotional wellness, psychological counselling, behavioural therapy and lifestyle coaching.
The sessions would address the challenges of online learning. They would also help students deal with stress, exam pressure and coping with COVID-19 restrictions.
The sessions would be held from July 22 to July 25 via Google Meet.
The organisers plan to extend this “School Outreach Programme” to other schools as well.
For information, log on to www.yellowclub.in
