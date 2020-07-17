Online session on faculty development

KOCHI

17 July 2020 00:53 IST

An online short-term faculty development programme on implementation of information and communication technology in teaching will begin at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on Saturday. The programme is being organised by the School of Legal Studies in association with the State Higher Education Council.

K.T. Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, will inaugurate it online on Saturday at 9 a.m. The programme will conclude on July 24.

