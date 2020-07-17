Kochi

Online session on faculty development

An online short-term faculty development programme on implementation of information and communication technology in teaching will begin at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on Saturday. The programme is being organised by the School of Legal Studies in association with the State Higher Education Council.

K.T. Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, will inaugurate it online on Saturday at 9 a.m. The programme will conclude on July 24.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 12:55:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/online-session-on-faculty-development/article32107548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY