Online PF adalat in Jan.

KOCHI

21 December 2021 22:55 IST

The Kochi Regional PF office will hold an online adalat and grievances settlement meet “PF Near You” on January 10 from 3 p.m. Those who like to join the online adalat can submit details such as their UAN, PF account number/ PPO number, mobile phone number, Aadhaar and e-mail identity and details of the grievances they want addressed at pro.pfkochi@gmail.com before December 31.

Applicants must mention “PF Near You” when they make their submissions.

