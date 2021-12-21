KochiKOCHI 21 December 2021 22:55 IST
Comments
Online PF adalat in Jan.
Updated: 21 December 2021 22:55 IST
The Kochi Regional PF office will hold an online adalat and grievances settlement meet “PF Near You” on January 10 from 3 p.m. Those who like to join the online adalat can submit details such as their UAN, PF account number/ PPO number, mobile phone number, Aadhaar and e-mail identity and details of the grievances they want addressed at pro.pfkochi@gmail.com before December 31.
Applicants must mention “PF Near You” when they make their submissions.
More In Kochi
Read more...