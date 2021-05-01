Online milk sale booms in Ernakulam region

Sale volume stands at around 3.6 lakh litres a day

The online sale of milk by the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) is witnessing a boom.

John Theruvath, chairman of the regional milk cooperative, said the sale in collaboration with its partner AM Needs had gone up to around 3,000 packets per day.

The Ernakulam region comprises primary milk cooperatives and dairy farmers in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur, and along with the Thiruvananthapuram and Malabar regional cooperatives is affiliated to the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation.

Mr. Theruvath said the second wave of COVID-19 had not had much of an impact on milk procurement and sale. According to the latest figures, ERCMPU procures around 3.80 lakh litres of milk a day, and the sale volume stands at around 3.6 lakh litres.

The region had achieved self-sufficiency in procurement earlier this year. The arrival of young entrepreneurs is one of the key features in recent times, as the pandemic has restricted employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Theruvath was honoured by the State Milk Marketing Federation for the efficiency with which milk procurement and sale were conducted in the Ernakulam region during the pandemic. K. Raju, Minister for Dairy Development, presented a special citation to Mr. Theruvath in the presence of federation chairman P.A. Balan.