Online marketplace fraud on the rise

A doctor from the district almost lost ₹2 lakh recently after he was hooked by a sales offer on a popular online marketplace for a six-month-old premium car worth around ₹12 lakh owned by another doctor for half that price.

The doctor promptly contacted the person claiming to be the owner of the car who said that he had to hurry to an African destination and was stuck there while his car was in the custody of the Customs at the Kochi airport.

“He said the doctor could pay ₹2 lakh to an account, which he claimed was that of a Customs superintendent and get the car released. The rest, he said, could be settled once he was back,” said a police officer privy to the incident.

The doctor was at the bank in a flash to transfer the cash but somehow had the good sense to ring up an airport official who said that neither was any such car in the Customs custody nor was any such dealing possible over anything seized by the Customs.

Many victims

While the doctor was saved in the nick of the time, not everyone is as lucky as many continue to be fooled by such dubious offers.

On Monday, the Aluva East police arrested a person amidst his attempt to sell a stolen premium cycle over an online marketplace.

“He had put up the cycle for sale over an online market for ₹11,000 with the help of an acquaintance, who, however, didn’t knew that it was stolen. Incidentally, the original owner of the cycle happened to see it and alerted us following which one of our men posed as a buyer and got in touch with the acquaintance who promptly led us to the accused,” said N. Suresh Kumar, Inspector, Aluva East.

It emerged that he had stolen two other cycles and even sold one for ₹9,000 over an online market.

“We have now asked officers probing theft cases to look into potential disposal of stolen items through such online platforms. While automobiles could hardly be sold in such manner as they involve registration documents, it remains a potential source for disposing those items not entailing documents,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the men who had stolen computer components from INS Vikrant, the indigenous aircraft carrier under construction at Cochin Shipyard, had sold a drive over an online market.

“Notwithstanding the frequent reports of such online frauds, people irrespective of their educational qualifications and social status continue to be cheated by fraudsters,” said a police officer in Ernakulam rural.