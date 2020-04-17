Online learning gathers pace at Cusat

Online learning seems to have picked up momentum at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) during the lockdown.

Students have registered for about 1,500 online courses and will receive certificates after the successful completion of the courses. Learners are also offered lab and project-based courses on the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform, says G. Santhosh Kumar, head of the department of computer science, in a communication.

Students began logging on to the online learning platform after educational institutions were shut following the COVID-19 scare. Recorded videos of lectures by teachers, audio sessions, class notes, assignments and quiz programmes are available online.

Faculty members have selected various communication methodologies online to connect with the student community. The varsity is also planning to hold webinars focusing on the experiences of various States.