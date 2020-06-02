Online facility for tribal students

02 June 2020 20:34 IST

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said online learning facilities will be arranged for students in the 20-odd tribal hamlets in the district.

People can donate used or new televisions and tablets. Film actor Tovino Thomas has offered 10 new tablets.

There are tribal hamlets in Chalakudy, Kodakara, Pazhayannur and Wadakkanchery panchayats in the district.

Panchayats, libraries and voluntary organisations have made arrangements for those who do not have such facilities at their houses. Teachers in respective areas give directions before each class.