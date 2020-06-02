Kochi

Online facility for tribal students

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said online learning facilities will be arranged for students in the 20-odd tribal hamlets in the district.

People can donate used or new televisions and tablets. Film actor Tovino Thomas has offered 10 new tablets.

There are tribal hamlets in Chalakudy, Kodakara, Pazhayannur and Wadakkanchery panchayats in the district.

Panchayats, libraries and voluntary organisations have made arrangements for those who do not have such facilities at their houses. Teachers in respective areas give directions before each class.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 8:36:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/online-facility-for-tribal-students/article31732777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY