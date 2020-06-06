Online classfacilities inWayanad

A meeting of senior officials of various departments, chaired by district panchayat president K.B. Naseema, decided to ensure online education to all school students in the district before June 10.

The details of the students, who were yet to get the digital facilities for online studies, would be collected with the assistance of teachers, civic bodies and Kudumbashree workers. Facilities would also be provided to students at nearby Anganwadis, cultural centres and community study centres of local administrative bodies, she said.

Students who had missed the online classes owing to technical issues need not worry as the classes would be repeated. They could also utilise social media for the purpose, she added.