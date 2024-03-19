Online autorickshaw operators to move High Court for liberalised permit regime

March 19, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The All Kerala Online Auto Drivers Union (AKOADU) is set to approach the Kerala High Court with a plea for a liberalised permit regime whereby autorickshaw operators, who are issued permits by Regional Transport Offices and the Sub Regional Transport Offices in Ernakulam, be allowed to operate across the district without geographical restrictions.

The proposed move was shared by the Union office-bearers at a press conference held here on Tuesday in the wake of the alleged discriminatory persecution against online autorickshaw operators by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) by slapping a fine of ₹3,000 for permit violations over the past few days. As a prelude, the union has petitioned Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar to ensure a level-playing field through legislation thus resolving the friction between online operators and those operating offline.

“Either there should be a liberalised permit regime or the permit restrictions should be strictly enforced across the board without discriminating against online operators. In one instance, an online autorickshaw operator was penalised at Thrikkakara for operating beyond the permitted route despite the permit explicitly allowing the operator to operate on ‘all fit roads’ in Ernakulam district,” said Sabeer K.P., secretary, AKOADU.

He cited anomalies in the issue of permits whereby an operator in Thevara being allowed permit in Thrikkakara some 14 km away or an operator in Thrikkakara issued permit for operating in the faraway Kumbalanghi. Restricting city services to operators with city permits alone would leave passengers without inadequate service since there are only very few operators with city permits. If that is to be enforced strictly, then city operators should not be allowed to operate outside their permit areas either.

Mr. Sabeer also shared the response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea in which the MVD had stated that operators having permit in Thrikkakara municipality could take trips from the city. “Later, however, the MVD gave the bizarre explanation that they had alluded to Thrikkakara, which according to them was a city in its own right just like Thripunithura and Kalamassery were. I have now filed a fresh RTI application based on their clarification to get an accurate response.”

He said that a global online cab aggregator allowed operators from anywhere in the State to operate in Ernakulam creating further friction between online and offline operators. Despite being online operators, the Union itself had identified over 100 such operators and complained around 60 of them to the MVD but to no avail, Mr. Sabeer said.

Union president Saji S. and vice president Rijo Antony were present.

