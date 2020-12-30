Online art show for unity

An art exhibition “Love Thy Neighbour” under the aegis of voluntary organisation White Rose will go online from December 31 midnight.

Artist Satyapal, who is curating the exhibition, said that it was dedicated to the cause of unity at a time when forces were dividing society on religious lines and terrorising people in the name of citizenship.

The “Love Thy Neighbour” exhibition is a follow-up to the “For the Kisan” exhibition that was launched on November 1 in support of the demands of the protesting farmers. The online exhibition stood behind the farmers and reiterated the demand for the withdrawal of the three controversial farm bills, said Mr. Satyapal.

Nearly 100 famous artists, including S. G. Vasudev, Rakhi Kumar, Rekha Bhatnagar, J. M. S. Mani, Sidharth Ghosh, and Summan Dey are among the participants in the online exhibition, he said.

There would be a total of 200 art works in the exhibition.

The exhibition can be viewed on the YouTube link of White Rose as well as on its FaceBook page. The link is https://youtu.be/WsR5r8LeAjY