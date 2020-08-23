Online art exhibition to protest against draft EIA 2020 notification

KOCHI

23 August 2020 11:56 IST

The exhibition, in which 140 artists from across India have come together, is being curated by T. A. Sathyapal, former chairman of Kerala Lalitakala Akademy.

'Green Dreams', an online exhibition of landscape paintings by a group of artists, opened online on Sunday morning as a part of a protest against the draft of Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 notification.

The exhibition, in which 140 artists from across India have come together, is being curated by T. A. Sathyapal, former chairman of Kerala Lalitakala Akademy. The exhibition was inaugurated by Kalyan Kumar Chakravarty and can be visited at https://whiterosemovement.in/

The exhibition of landscape paintings is the third in a series being organised by the White Rose Movement, which has campaigned against war and violence, said Mr. Sathyapal. He voiced the concerns of the community of artists about the draft notification, which if made into a law would have far reaching consequences for India. The artists fear that once the draft became the law of the land it could only help degrade the environment considerably, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 280 pieces of artwork are on display at the exhibition. The works include landscape paintings and photographs.

The voice of the artists from across the nation is a clarion call and it must awaken the whole of India, said the organisers. Dr. Chakravarthy was cited in a communication here as calling on the country to “awake, arise, rest not until we save our nation, our mother land.”

The draft EIA 2020 notification had raised alarm among a wide spectrum of people ranging from environmental activists to the community of fishers in Kerala. The last date for submitting suggestions on the draft ended on August 11.