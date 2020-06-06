Kochi

Online adalat at collectorate

In a first, the district administration is now resolving complaints via videoconferencing in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions and the difficulties people might face in reaching the collectorate.

As many as 26 complaints from 11 Akshaya centres in Kothamangalam taluk were dealt with at the first online adalat. With the Internet down for some time, District Collector S. Suhas heard complaints over phone. For complaints that could be resolved immediately, directions were issued to the authorities concerned, while others were handed over to the respective departments.

Requests for land ownership documents and BPL ration cards were considered at the online adalat. A similar system is likely to be replicated for other taluks as well, the Collector said.

