Kochi

One-year-old among fournew cases in Kozhikode

All of them are returnees from abroad or other States

A one-year-old child was among the four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. Two of them had returned from abroad and the rest from other States.

Right now, Kozhikode has 36 active COVID-19 patients, including a 24-year-old Air India staffer from Maharashtra who is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram.

In a release, District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that the child hailed from Koduvally and had returned from Qatar along with mother on May 18. The child was admitted to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on May 28 after COVID-19 symptoms were noticed.

The second patient, a 48-year-old native of Kuttiyadi, had returned from Chennai by a private vehicle on May 14. That person had been under observation since then and body fluid samples tested positive for the virus on May 29. The third patient is a 48-year-old from Eramala who came back from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 28. Both are now at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

The fourth patient, a 64-year-old from Mavoor, had returned from Riyadh on May 20 and landed at the Kannur International Airport. That person had been under observation at a Covid care centre at Mavoor, and was admitted to the medical college hospital on May 22.

Seventeen patients from the district are at the medical college hospital, Kozhikode, 15 are at the first-line treatment centre, and three are in Kannur. Three persons from Kasaragod, one from Malappuram and one from Thrissur too are at the medical college hospital. Another Thrissur native is at MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute. The number of people under surveillance is 7,440, of whom 2,042 are expatriates.

