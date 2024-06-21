One-year marine engineering training course at Cochin Shipyard

The public sector Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for its 12-month graduate marine engineering course that opens doors to lucrative job positions for marine engineers in the commercial shipping industry in India and abroad.

Candidates can make online application visiting https://www.cslmeti.in. Those who complete the 12-month course, followed by six months of onboard training and pass the Class IV exam conducted by the Director General of Shipping can start their career as junior marine engineer officers onboard merchant ships, said a communication from the shipyard authorities here.

With sufficient work experience, undergoing various short-term training and earning higher competency certificates, one can reach up to the post of chief engineer.

For more details: Head of Department, Marine Engineering Training Institute (METI), Vigyana Sagar, Girinagar, Kochi-682020. Ph. 8129823739/7736122297/0484-2501437; email: metihod@cochinshipyard.in Website: www.cochinshipyard.in & https://www.cslmeti.in

The communication said that there are a total of 140 seats in two batches (January/September every year). Preferred age and marks for sponsorship is maximum 24 years and 60% marks in BTech.

CSL METI has collaboration with shipping companies like IMEC UK, FOSMA, MASSA, Bernhard Schulte Ship Management India Pvt Ltd, K Line Ship Management, Synergy Group, Sima Marine (India) Pvt Ltd, Wilhelmsen Ship Management (India) Pvt Ltd, Elegant Marine Services, Fleet Management Limited, d’Amico Ship Ishima (India) Pvt Ltd, Adani Shipping MMSI, d’Amico and OSM Thome for onboard ship training/placement.

CSL METI has tie up with IDBI Bank for collateral free educational loan up to four lakhs. The present running batch has 100% placement and in the upcoming September batch, all seats will be sponsored by various shipping companies based on test and interview of applicants to CSL METI. Early applicants have 100% sponsorship/placement opportunities, as only limited seats are available in the 100 seats for September 2024 batch.