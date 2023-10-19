One-way traffic system to be introduced on two city roads

October 19, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - KOCHI

The traffic regulatory committee has decided to introduce one-way traffic system on Pottakuzhi-Mamangalam road and Kaloor-Vailoppilly lane.

The modification is being introduced to avoid heavy traffic snarls at Kaloor-Pottakuzhy Junction. The decision to regulate vehicular movement on the two roads was taken at a meeting presided over by Mayor M. Anilkumar on Wednesday, said a communication.

Signage indicating no-horn areas will be put up in city areas where schools, colleges, and hospitals function. These areas will be treated as silent zones. A proposal to address traffic snarls in the tourism sectors of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry will be prepared. The Kochi MLA will convene a meeting to identify the issues and formulate proposals to addressing them. The suggestions will be later considered by the traffic regulatory committee, the communication said.

The meeting took note of traffic snarls and accidents caused by illegal parking of vehicles. The meeting directed the traffic police to take steps to ensure that buses stopped at bus bays. Instructions were issued to the traffic police to pay attention to the complaint that private buses did not stop at the South bus stop at Chittoor. A large number of students of the Government Girls’ High School depend on private buses.

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Fort Kochi, chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, officials of the Motor Vehicles department, Kochi Corporation, Public Works department, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the Kerala Water Authority attended the meeting, the communication said.

