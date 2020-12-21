One-vote defeat of Congress leader throws up legal challenges

N. Venugopal of the UDF

KOCHI

21 December 2020 02:25 IST

N. Venugopal moves HC against presiding officer casting vote

The one-vote defeat of Congress leader N. Venugopal in Island North Division of the Kochi Corporation in the civic body polls has thrown up interesting legal challenges.

Mr. Venugopal, the Mayor aspirant of the UDF, has moved the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision of the presiding officer casting vote in favour of T. Padmakumari of the BJP. The petition may come up before the court on Monday.

According to Mr. Venugopal, the presiding officer pressed the button in favour of the BJP candidate at 6.45 p.m. on the polling day to tally the votes that were polled in the machine and in the records, as agreed by all the candidates. While the entries in election records indicated that 496 votes were polled, only 495 votes were seen polled in the electronic voting machine, said Mr. Venugopal.

As confusion prevailed, said Mr. Venugopal, a consensus was reached by the candidates to cast vote in favour of one candidate, who was to be selected by drawing lots. As Ms. Padmakumari won the lot, the vote was cast in her favour, which eventually turned out to be the winning vote, he explained.

Even if agreed by the candidates, the presiding officer cannot cast vote and that too after polling hours. There are no provisions for such a practice. The decision of the officer will be legally challenged, he said.

No election petition will stand against the action of the presiding officer, which was unprecedented, Mr. Venugopal said.

Though Mr. Venugopal moved the State Election Commission, the plea was dismissed, as the role of the commission in the election process ended with the conduct of polls and declaration of results.

“The State commission cannot intervene in the issue, which cropped up after polling of votes and declaration of results. The only option available for the lost candidate is to challenge the decision of the presiding officer before a munsif court,” said V. Bhaskaran, State Election Commissioner.

Mr. Venugopal can seek legal recourse for his grievance. He has to approach a civil court, which will look into the various aspects of the case. Evidence needs to be taken in the case and documents verified. Only a judicial order can solve contentious issue, Mr. Bhaskaran said.