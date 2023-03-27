ADVERTISEMENT

One-time settlement on margin money loans

March 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has introduced a one-time settlement scheme for entrepreneurs who availed margin money loans through the Department of Industries and Commerce. The loan arrears can be settled, subject to conditions, through the window of one-time settlement up to June 3 this year, the Industries department has said.

Under Category 1, margin money loan arrears will be written off in cases in which the entrepreneur is no more, the unit is closed and is without any assets.

Under Category 2, penal interest will be waived. But interest will be charged at the rate of 6% till the date of submission of application under one-time settlement, and 50% of interest will be waived.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also an offer under the one-time settlement for those who are now liable to pay more interest than the capital amount. Details can be had by contacting the District Industries Centre (DIC), Kakkanad. The applications for availing facilities under the one-time settlement scheme have to be sent to DIC before 5 p.m. on June 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

loans

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US