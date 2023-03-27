HamberMenu
One-time settlement on margin money loans

March 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has introduced a one-time settlement scheme for entrepreneurs who availed margin money loans through the Department of Industries and Commerce. The loan arrears can be settled, subject to conditions, through the window of one-time settlement up to June 3 this year, the Industries department has said.

Under Category 1, margin money loan arrears will be written off in cases in which the entrepreneur is no more, the unit is closed and is without any assets.

Under Category 2, penal interest will be waived. But interest will be charged at the rate of 6% till the date of submission of application under one-time settlement, and 50% of interest will be waived.

There is also an offer under the one-time settlement for those who are now liable to pay more interest than the capital amount. Details can be had by contacting the District Industries Centre (DIC), Kakkanad. The applications for availing facilities under the one-time settlement scheme have to be sent to DIC before 5 p.m. on June 3.

