One-third biomining of legacy waste over at Brahmapuram dump site, say authorities

May 14, 2022 15:50 IST

About 28% of the biomining of approximate 5.5 lakh cubic metre of legacy (old) waste has been complete at the dump site of the Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram, according to the Department of Local Self Government.

The work, which started on January 15, 2022, is well within the schedule as per the technical plan submitted by the agency entrusted with the task of biomining. It is expected to be over in 18 months.

As per the drone survey conducted by the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, the total quantity of legacy waste assessed was around 5,59,103 cubic metre. The heaps of old waste are spread over 40.25 acre. The legacy waste has been divided into seven sectors and volume analysis is carried out in each sector separately.

The legacy waste spread in sector 4, 5, 6 and 7 has been cleared. About 10 acres have been recovered following the biomining work, as per an updated status report on solid waste management in Brahmapuram submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal. The court had pulled up the government on several occasions earlier for the inordinate delay in ensuring Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

A technical committee appointed by the government had earlier approved the implementation plan for biomining. The work is expected to cost around ₹54 crore. The authorities had released mobilisation advance of ₹7.15 crore to the firm on February 5, 2022. The report said that the firm has submitted the application for consent to operate before the State Pollution Control Board.

The government had taken over the solid waste management at the site from the Kochi Corporation after accepting that the major issue at Brahmapuram is the legacy waste dumpsite. The leachate draining out of it had resulted in the pollution of nearby Kadambrayar, one of the critically-polluted river stretches identified by the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per the scope of services of the executing agency, it will reclaim the municipal solid waste dump site through processing of untreated municipal solid waste by excavation of the non biodegradable waste using suitable mechanical sieving machine or any other suitable equipment. It will segregate, sort, retrieve recoverable materials, besides storing, selling, diverting for recycling, and dumpsite land reclamation (including cutting and levelling of the land).