One of the eight samples taken from water tankers in Kochi found to be ‘unsatisfactory’

February 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

One of the eight samples collected from tankers supplying drinking water to the affected regions in West Kochi, Chellanam and Kumbalanghi has been found to be “unsatisfactory”.

While seven samples cleared the quality test, one was found not meeting the criteria for safe drinking water, according to the district Health wing that collected the samples following reports that people had fallen sick after consuming water supplied in tankers. The department did not confirm whether the water sample, which was found unsatisfactory, had the presence of total coliform, indicating faecal contamination.

There were reports quoting former councillors that people had taken treatment for dysentery-like symptoms and vomiting, which they attributed to the consumption of contaminated water. The Health department has urged the public in the affected regions to consume only boiled water to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The district administration has urged the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to check the quality of water distributed in tankers both at delivery and intermittent points using test kits for residual chlorine, the presence of which assures the quality of water. The KWA had claimed that the water drawn from its own sources was clean and met the standards of quality drinking water.