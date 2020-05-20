One more tests positive in Kozhikode

A 22-year-old native of Arikkulam who reached Kozhikode from Mumbai was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday even as 10 people, including pregnant women and health workers, were put under surveillance after a doctor working in a private clinic in the district was found infected at her native place in Karnataka.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the Arikkulam native had begun journey on May 11 and reached Koyilandy on May 13. That person was shifted to a first-line treatment centre functioning at the Lakshadweep Guest House on May 17 after COVID-19 symptoms were noticed.

Symptomatic patients among those home-quarantined are being put up the first-line treatment centre, which is being run with the help of the staff from Government Medical College Hospital.

The number of patients undergoing treatment in Kozhikode now reached 14, including two from other districts.

Meanwhile, sources said that the doctor had been working as a gynaecologist at the clinic and had gone home on May 5. According to reports, she was under observation when tested positive for the virus. The Kozhikode district administration put six staff at the clinic and four pregnant women, who reportedly came into contact with the doctor, under surveillance. It is learnt that a detailed route map is being prepared.

Earlier, two persons who came by the Riyadh-Kozhikode flight on May 19 were shifted to the medical college hospital. One of them, a native of Kozhikode, had COVID-19 symptoms, and the other, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, had other health issues. The total number of people under surveillance now stands at 5,608. Thirty-five of them are at the medical college hospital, including 14 expatriates. The total number of non-resident Keralites under observation is 671. As many as 267 of them are at Covid care centres and 390 people are in home quarantine. There are 89 pregnant women among those home quarantined.