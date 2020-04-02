One more tests positive in Kozhikode

One more person has been diagnosed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district, taking the total number of infected patients here to seven.

According to the Health Department, the 25-year-old man reached the Calicut International Airport at 8 p.m. on March 18 from Dubai on the Air India flight AI 938. He went home by his own vehicle by 9 p.m. and reached there by 11 p.m. He was under home isolation since then. He was taken to the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital here by a specially designated ambulance by 1.30 p.m. on March 31 after health workers noticed symptoms during their routine inspection.

A total of 21,934 people are under observation in the district now. Twenty-eight people are at the isolation ward of the medical college hospital, including nine persons who were newly added. Four persons were discharged.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Thursday that a SARS-CoV-2 positive case was being reported after a gap in the district and the people need to be careful.