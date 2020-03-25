One more tests positive in city

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Kochi. The 57-year-old woman is a close relative of the COVID-19 patient who had tested positive on Sunday after returning from Dubai.

She was continuing under quarantine at home when she tested positive. She has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery.

The total number of positive persons under treatment in the district is now 17. Of these, seven are from the U.K. tourist group, four from the district, five from Kannur and one from Malappuram.

On Tuesday, 468 more persons were added to the list of those under home surveillance for suspected COVID-19 while 322 persons were removed from the list, taking the total to 4,347 people under surveillance.

There were also four persons who were moved to the hospital isolation facility after showing symptoms of COVID-19, two of them to the medical college hospital, Ernakulam, and the other two to the Muvattupuzha general hospital. Those under hospital isolation has gone up to 33, with 26 in medical college and seven in Muvattupuzha.

The taxi driver whose vehicle was hired by the COVID-19 patient on Sunday, was also found to have developed fever. Further, three more persons who had travelled in the same taxi were also traced and alerted.

The Health department has also identified 49 persons who were co-passengers of the person. They have been directed to stay in home quarantine.

There are now 76 COVID-19 care centres in the district, which could be utilised for isolating people if necessary.