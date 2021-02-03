Kochi

One more taken into custody

The city police have taken one more person into custody, taking the total number of suspects to three, in connection with the alleged operation of two illegal telephone exchanges from apartments at Marine Drive and Thrikkakara.

It is learnt that the arrest of one has been recorded while a hunt is on more suspects, including outside the country. The police raided the two facilities and seized equipment, including router, used for operating the facilities on Tuesday.

The offence has international ramifications and more people are likely to be involved, said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

