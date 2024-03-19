One more taken into custody in Aluva abduction case

March 19, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The investigation team probing the alleged abduction of three persons from near the Aluva railway station on March 17 (Sunday) morning have taken one more person into custody .

The team constituted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena nabbed the person who was allegedly involved in the hiring of the SUV reportedly used for the abduction from Thiruvananthapuram. He will be brought to Aluva for interrogation. The team will also conduct the probe in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The police claim to have received leads about those involved in the alleged abduction. They are conducting the probe after registering a suo motu case since none has so far lodged any complaint.

Transactions related to gold are suspected to be behind the incident. It is suspected that both the abductees and the abductors might have reached a settlement following which the two parties remain hidden.

The investigation team had arrested two persons accused of being part of the conspiracy related to the hiring of the vehicle on March 18 (Monday). The arrested, identified as Mohammed Riyas and Anwar, residents of Kollam, had since been remanded in judicial custody. The vehicle used for the alleged abduction was found abandoned at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.