One more robber gang member held

The Central police on Saturday arrested a person who was allegedly part of a gang engaged in armed robbery in the city.

Identified as Mithun Krishnan aka Pappan, 25, of Chendamangalam in Paravur, the accused had gone into hiding and was picked up by the police from Vadakkekara on Friday.

According to the police, Mithun was part of a gang of four members who had attacked a resident of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Kalathiparambil Road on the night of June 13. Later, the gang also robbed him of his wallet and mobile.

The police had already arrested two members of the gang, while another was killed in an accident last month.

A team led by Inspector Vijay Sankar, Sub Inspectors Vibindas and K. Sunumon, assistant sub inspectors Bose and Mohanan, senior civil police officers Ajith, Aneesh, and Sudheer, and civil police officers Ignasius, Ranjith, and Reji made the arrest.