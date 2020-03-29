Kochi

One more positive case in Thrissur

One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Thrissur district. The man, who was under observation after a foreign trip, was tested positive for the infection on Sunday. The Health Department has traced his contacts and kept them under observation.

With this the number of Corona cases has raised to seven in the district. Of them, two were recovered and discharged from the hospital. Now there are five persons undergoing treatment.

In all, 14,935 people are under observation in the district. O them 39 are in hospitals.

Around 100 community kitchens are functioning in the district. Of them 85 are under various panchayats. In all, 6,783 lunch packets were distributed from them on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 8:19:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-more-positive-case-in-thrissur/article31199691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY