One more positive case in Thrissur

One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Thrissur district. The man, who was under observation after a foreign trip, was tested positive for the infection on Sunday. The Health Department has traced his contacts and kept them under observation.

With this the number of Corona cases has raised to seven in the district. Of them, two were recovered and discharged from the hospital. Now there are five persons undergoing treatment.

In all, 14,935 people are under observation in the district. O them 39 are in hospitals.

Around 100 community kitchens are functioning in the district. Of them 85 are under various panchayats. In all, 6,783 lunch packets were distributed from them on Sunday.