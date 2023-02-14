One more person evicted for Vallarpadam project dies without rehabilitation

February 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

One more person among those evicted for the rail and road connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) died without being properly rehabilitated.

The deceased is K.V. Rajappan, 87. He had been living at his son-in-law’s house in Ponnarimangalam since he was displaced from his home at Mulavukad. He passed away on Sunday night at a hospital while recuperating after an accident.

This has taken the count of evictees who died without rehabilitation to 33 since they were displaced from their land and homes more than 15 years ago.

Rajappan’s four-and-a-half cents were forcibly taken over for the rail connectivity of the ICTT project. When his land was acquired for ₹2.50 lakh under the Land Acquisition Act in 2008, the market value for land at Mulavukad stood at around ₹25 lakh, said Moolamppilly Coordination Committee in a press release issued here. That compensation was hardly enough to buy land anywhere in the district, and this forced Rajappan and other evictees into the protest path.

After hopping around many rented houses, Rajappan was in the process of building a house in Cherthala taluk.

A reclaimed plot near the Mulavukad police station had been allotted for the rehabilitation of 14 evicted families. When Rajappan’s son-in-law conducted soil test, solid soil fit for construction was found at a depth of 30 metres. This meant that families would have to spend lakhs on piling alone before constructing houses on the site. Hence, the plots remain abandoned to this day.

To make matters worse, a person residing near the site had approached the magistrate court demanding access to the Container Terminal Road through the middle of the rehabilitation plots. Following this, all constructions on the site have remained stayed for the last three years. The coordination committee said the district administration had done nothing to get the stay vacated despite it was repeatedly pointed out that as per a High Court directive, the plots should not be used for any purpose other than rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT