One more Moolampilly evictee dies without rehabilitation

One more person evicted for the rail and road connectivity of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal died without being rehabilitated taking the toll of such unfortunate evictees to 37.

The deceased was identified as Mathew Joseph, 72, who had lost his plot of four cents and house in Mulavukad village for the project. The rehabilitation plot of five cents allocated in Mulavukad could not be used owing to its marshy nature. He spent his last days in a four-cent plot on Pandit Karuppan Road at Cheranalloor.

The deceased was among the 316 families evicted for the project in 2018.

