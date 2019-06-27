One more member of robber gang arrested

The Central police on Wednesday nabbed one more member of a gang allegedly engaged in armed robbery in the city.

The arrested is Vishnu, 26, of Kodungalloor. He was allegedly part of a four-member gang accused of assaulting and robbing a resident of Andaman Nicobar Islands on Kalathiparambu Road on the night of June 13.

According to the police, the gang members descended on the scene on two motorcycles which they ran into the victim who subsequently fell on the ground. He was then assaulted using a knife before being robbed of ₹8,000 and a mobile phone.

The police had already arrested one of the accused, Ansho, 27, of Kottakkal. Another accused, Aravind, 20, of Edavanakkad, was killed in an accident at Aluva on June 20.

A team led by Central Circle Inspector S. Vijay Shankar and comprising Sub Inspector Sunumon, assistant sub inspectors Bose and Mohanan, senior civil police officers Ajith and Aneesh and civil police officers Ignasius, Ranjith, and Reji made the arrest.