Ganja smuggling: one more in police net

Continuing its crackdown on an Andhra Pradesh-based ganja racket that had smuggled in huge quantities of the narcotic over the years, the Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday made one more arrest.

Madhav K. Manoj, 26, of Payipra was arrested by the special investigation squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik in the wake of the seizure of 40 kg of ganja from a rented house at Kalloorkkad in November last. The police said Manoj was central to financial transactions involving ganja smuggling.

He reportedly managed the finances of Russel, the key accused in the case. He was the intermediate through which money went into the bank accounts of the racket members and dealers. He was also into selling ganja in small lots.

The police had earlier arrested Palla Sreeniavasa Rao of the racket that used to source the narcotic from the Maoist-infested tribal belts of Andhra Pradesh.