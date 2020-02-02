One more held under Operation Dark Hunt

The District Rural Police arrested a person under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPA) as part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt.

The arrested is Ashique, 23, of Pallippuram. He was accused of 14-odd crimes, including attempt to murder, grievous hurt, criminal trespass, abduction, rape, and crimes under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act under Munambam, North Paravur and Vadakkekara police station limits in the last four years.

He was sent to the Viyyur Central Jail. Ashique was externed for a year from the Ernakulam rural limits from December 20 last year under KAPA by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) and was arrested on the charge of violating that order.

Steps are being taken against eight goondas within the Munambam police station limits under Operation Dark Hunt. So far, six persons have been arrested under the operation, while 14 have been externed.

Arrested

The Mulanthuruthy police arrested five persons on the charge of attacking and robbing staffers of a bakery at Pallithazham on January 26.

The accused are Natarajan, 30, of Mundamveli; Ananthu Yashodharan, 23, of Thalakkadu; Ashok Kumar Velankanni, 23, of Mulanthuruthy, and Atul Sudhakaran, 21, and Abhilash Balan, 23, of Mulanthuruthy. Another accused, Suraj of Puthiyakavu, is absconding.

They are accused of attacking the employees on the night of January 26. They later continued the assault at the lodging of the employees. They were also accused of damaging the bakery owner’s house, besides terrorising people by hurling bottles at them.

The accused had gone hiding soon after the incident and police traced them to Makulam in Idukki with the help of cyber police. They had cases registered against them at Mulanthuruthy and Chottanikkara police stations.

A team composed of sub inspectors M.P. Aby and Rajesh; assistant sub inspectors Jijomon Thomas, Saju P.E and Rajesh K.S and senior civil police officer Jose K Philip and civil police officers Rupesh K.K and Binu Babu and cyber cell civil police officer Rithesh made the arrest.